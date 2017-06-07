Will KLTV win the Literacy Council's spelling Bee again?

The Bee is the buzz. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

There was quite a buzz around Pine Tree Junior High School in Longview today.

That’s because the East Texas Literacy Council was holding their annual spelling bee, and KLTV’s Stephanie Frasier and Taylor Hemness were there fighting to keep their hard-earned first place title from last year.

They looked rested and ready to spell, and all 18 teams advanced for a spell until the third round.

Unprecedented took out AEP SWEPCO first, but they’ve been up late getting the power back on in Longview, and speaking of late Citizen’s National Bank was told:

“Your time is up, I’m sorry,” a judge declared.

For Good Shepherd the result of synthesize was:

“I’m sorry that’s incorrect.”

Home advantage didn’t do much good for Pine Tree ISD when they were told reevaluate.

“I’m sorry, that’s incorrect,” a judge declared.

Longview Greggton Rotary was caricatured.

“I’m sorry, that’s incorrect.”

Round three brought Eastman Chemical to the Discotheque.

“I’m sorry it’s D-I-S-C-O-T-H-E-Q-U-E,” a judge corrected.

Eastman 2 was idiosyncratic, leaving out an “i”.

“I’m sorry, that’s incorrect,” said a judge.

Joy Global was no conquistador.

“If you just wouldn’t have put the “e” on the end of it.”

Kilgore College just couldn’t get psychedelic.

“I’m sorry.”

The defending champs (us) had a machicolation dumped on us.

“M-A-C-H-I-C-O-L-A-T-I-O-N,” the judge corrected.

KSA Engineers got frondescence which won it for KLTV last year but KSA:

“Came very close,” a judge stated.

Thanatology didn’t go well for the News Journal.

“I’m sorry.”

Austin Bank had derailleur, LISD wasn’t omnilegent, Longview Regional was a tragedienne, Martin Resources didn’t get nonagesimal, and St. Andrew Church could have used a phrontistery.

“Okay, they got to spell it,” said Cathy Loy with St. Andrews who got it wrong.

Texas Bank and Trust did, then danced into first place with balletomane.

Proceeds for the twenty-sixth annual spelling bee, sponsored by the Junior League of Longview, will help fund East Texas Literacy programs for the coming year.

