East Texas Literacy Council annual spelling bee in review

The Bee is the buzz. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

There was quite a buzz around Pine Tree Junior High School in Longview today.

That’s because the East Texas Literacy Council was holding their annual spelling bee, and KLTV’s "Mama Steph" Frazier and Taylor Hemness were there, fighting to keep their hard-earned first place title from last year.

They looked rested and ready to spell, and all 18 teams advanced, for a spell, until the third round.

Unprecedented took out AEP SWEPCO first, but they’ve been up late getting the power back on in Longview, and speaking of late Citizen’s National Bank was told:

“Your time is up, I’m sorry,” a judge declared.

For Good Shepherd the result their attempt at "synthesize" was:

“I’m sorry that’s incorrect.”

Home advantage didn’t do much good for Pine Tree ISD when they were given "reevaluate."

“I’m sorry, that’s incorrect,” a judge declared.

Longview Greggton Rotary was taken down by "caricatured."

“I’m sorry, that’s incorrect.”

Round three brought Eastman Chemical to the discotheque...and left them there.

“I’m sorry it’s D-I-S-C-O-T-H-E-Q-U-E,” a judge corrected.

Eastman 2 was 'idiosyncratic', leaving out an “i”.

“I’m sorry, that’s incorrect,” said a judge.

Joy Global was no "conquistador."

“If you just wouldn’t have put the “e” on the end of it...”

Kilgore College just couldn’t get psychedelic.

“I’m sorry," they were told after omitting the letter e.

We, the defending champs, had a "machicolation" dumped on us. It hurt.

“M-A-C-H-I-C-O-L-A-T-I-O-N,” the judge corrected.

KSA Engineers were given "frondescence," the word that won it for KLTV last year, but KSA, they couldn't quite get it.

“Came very close,” a judge stated.

Thanatology didn’t go well for the News Journal.

“I’m sorry.”

Austin Bank had "derailleur," LISD wasn’t "omnilegent," Longview Regional was a "tragedienne," Martin Resources didn’t get "nonagesimal," and St. Andrew Church could have used a "phrontistery." Or something like that.

“Okay, they got to spell it,” said Cathy Loy with St. Andrews when she misspelled it, pointing at her competitor.

Texas Bank and Trust did spell it, then danced into first place with "balletomane."

Proceeds for the 26th annual spelling bee, sponsored by the Junior League of Longview, will help fund East Texas Literacy programs for the coming year.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.