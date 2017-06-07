Rose Complex Master Plan heads to city council

The new plan would be carried out over a 20 year period. (Source: City of Tyler)

The Rose Complex Master Plan has passed the Parks and Recreation Board, and will be heard by Tyler City Council in July.

The plan is a detailed look at what needs improvement at the location, and it includes demolishing and rebuilding a new Harvey Hall, changing up the roads and more.

"Tourists who come to town may only stop at the rose garden," Managing Director of Culture, Recreation and Tourism Services Stephanie Rollings said.

All the more reason to revamp the parking lot desert in a more fluid complex.

The plan to revamp the area isn't a light one. It includes relocating Harvey Hall, building a new TISD softball stadium, pushing Houston Street through to Lyons Avenue, looping Windsor Grove park in, and building a new 3.5 acre park where the current Harvey Hall is. The fire training center would also

"This is a 20 year plan," Rollings said.

Which means that funding will also be spread out over two decades. The city plans to apply for grants from Texas Parks and Wildlife, and also work with TxDOT for improvements along Front Street.

The full plan goes before City Council on July 12. A vote would authorize the plan, but each item within the plan will still be subject to further review.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.