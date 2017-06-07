Former death row inmate files civil rights lawsuit against law enforcement in 1977 murder case

A Tyler man who served 20 years on death row has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Smith County and Tyler officials and law enforcement officers whose “false and fraudulent police reports and related memoranda” he claims wrongfully put him there.

Kerry Max Cook was arrested and convicted in 1977 for the murder of Linda Jo Edwards of Tyler. He was released from prison in 1997 after pleading no contest and received a reduced sentence of time served. Cook’s capital murder conviction was vacated in June 2016, and since then he has sought a ruling of actual innocence for the crime he says he didn’t commit. His request is still pending before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. In Texas, a full exoneration would entitle Cook to about $1.6 million in restitution for the 20 years he spent in prison.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court seeks an unspecified amount in compensatory damages and accuses certain law enforcement personnel of fabricating evidence. Eleven counts against the defendants are listed, alleging deprivation of due process, destruction of evidence, failure to intervene and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“He [Cook] was convicted not based on evidence, but on the basis of a homosexual witch-hunt by the police investigators,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also claims police destroyed biological evidence that “would have linked the crime scene to the actual perpetrator” and suppressed or destroyed interviews and statements about key figures in the case.

For example, the lawsuit claims investigators buried evidence that came from James Mayfield. In 1970, Mayfield was having an affair with Edwards, according to court documents. Edwards’ roommate told police at the time of the murder that she had seen Mayfield in the victim’s bedroom the night before Edwards’ body was found. The lawsuit alleges that police and others “concealed evidence that Mayfield had lied when he claimed he had not seen Edwards in weeks and suppressed or destroyed reports of various witnesses’ interviews and statements linking Mayfield and Edwards.”

In 2016, Smith County prosecutors offered Mayfield immunity for his testimony, and Mayfield admitted he had been in the bedroom and had been lying on the stand during various trials held over the decades. This confession is what led prosecutors to vacate the capital murder charge against Cook.

Cook is requesting a jury trial and is represented by attorneys for Loevy & Loevy, a Chicago-based civil rights firm.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are “former and current officers of the City of Tyler Police Department involved in supervising and conducting the Edwards murder investigation,” including Eddie Clark, Eric Liptak, Robert Bond, Gerald Hayden, Nelson Downing, Fred Mayor, Kenneth Findley, Ronald Scott, Douglas Collard and former Tyler PD Chief Ronnie Malloch.

Kerry Cook holds Tyler police department accountable #persecuting homosexuals https://t.co/DXlyiJqmfw — Kerry Max Cook (@KerryMaxCook) June 6, 2017

Former Smith County Sheriff J.B. Smith is being sued as he was involved in supervising the Edwards murder investigation, the lawsuit states. The former Chief Jailer for Smith County, Gene Carlson, is named in the suit. Former Smith County deputies Robert Wickham and Jake Massey are also defendants. Marvin T. McLeroy and Stuart Dowell, both former officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, are named as defendants in the lawsuit. McLeroy administered the polygraph tests and Dowell was involved in the murder investigation, according to the lawsuit.

Current Tyler PD Chief Jimmy Toler and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith are being sued in their “official capacity,” meaning because they oversee departments that are the subject of the lawsuit.

RELATED:

+Kerry Max Cook's conviction cleared, but still not 'actually innocent'

+Man convicted in 1970s Tyler killing seeks to clear name

+SPECIAL REPORT: The trial of Kerry Max Cook

+Former death row inmate offers different view of Kerry Max Cook

+Man convicted in 1970s Tyler killing seeks to clear name

Copyright 2017 KLTV, All rights reserved.