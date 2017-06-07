President Trump's lawyer: 'Comey has admitted he is one of the leakers'

Former FBI Director James Comey is in Washington this morning to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the circumstances that led to his firing, including private meetings and conversations with President Trump.



1:35 p.m.: President Trump's attorney Marc Kasowitz has issued a statement regarding James Comey's testimony.

Kasowitz said that Trump never told Comey "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty."

"Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers," Kasowitz said, and then called memos he gave to media "privileged communications"

Comey, said Kasowitz, “admitted that there is no evidence that a single vote changed as a result of any Russian interference.”



President Trump has been speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual conference as the Comey testimony was occurring. In regards to it, the president said he and his supporters are "under siege....and will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever."

11:44 a.m.: Senate Intelligence Committee is taking a break, and will move into a closed session at noon cst. Now awaiting statement from President Trump's lawyer.



Comey says he's confused by what Sen. John McCain is asking about the Clinton investigation vs. Russia investigation.

Comey says, "I believe that I was fired in some way so the way the Russia investigation was being conducted could change." and,

"If any Americans were part of helping the Russians do that to us that's a very big deal. If that's the case, I'm confident Mueller with find it."



Comey reiterates when asked yet again, "I said Flynn is a good guy, but I did now say I would let the investigation go. I understood the president was asking that we drop any investigation of Flynn...You will always have honesty from me."

"Do you think were fired because you refused to comply with the President's direction?" Comey says he isn't sure.

Comey says, when asked if Trump engaged in obstruction of justice, 'I don't know. That's Bob Mueller's job to sort that out.' (Former FBI Director Mueller was appointed on May 17 by the justice department as special counsel overseeing the Russian interference in the elections and related matters.)

Why should the public care about this Russian investigation?" Comey is asked.



"The reason it's a big deal is nobody tells us what to think fight about vote for except other Americans. We're talking about a foreign government using technical methods trying to shape the way we run our country. That's what this is about...and they will be back. We remain a shining city on a hill and they don't like it," he replies.

"Have there been times when you were surprised about factsin news stories about Russian collusion that you were surprised at how wrong they were?" Langford asks.

"Yes, many instances," Comey affirms.

"How would a president make an investigation stop?" Langfored asks. Comey says he thinks the president would have legal authority to do that as leader of the executive branch.

Sen. James Langford asks if Comey could ask the NYT to hand back to him written documents to assist in the investigation. Comey says he believes so. Langford asks for that to be done.

Sen. Manchin asks Comey, "When a president says 'I hope' or 'Would you consider' do you consider that a direction?"

"Yes," Comey answers.

Comey is asked why he gave unclassified memo to friend. He said he gave the information to a friend to share with a journalist that the president had asked him to drop Flynn investigation. He says he asked friend to do it because he was going out of town with his wife and him personally giving it to media who were camped out at the end of his driveway would have been like "feeding seagulls at the beach." He says he felt it was important for the unclassified information to be made public.

Comey says, "there should be no fuzz on this. Russia interfered with the election with sophistication, confidence, intelligence."

Comey says he Comey says the FBI thought Sessions would recuse himself from Russia probe for 'variety of reasons;' but would not say further in public

"I got the sense my job would be contingent on how he (Trump) felt I conducted myself in whether I demonstrated loyalty," Comey reaffirms when asked by Sen. Ron Wyden.

Three things Trump asked of Comey, Mario Rubio says, and Comey agrees:

1. Be loyal to me.

2. Let the Flynn thing go, he's a good guy

3. Let everyone know that I (Trump) am not under investigation.

Feinstein asks what Comey's colleagues in the FBI thought when told that the President had asked the investigation to be discontinued.

Comey says colleagues were "shocked and troubled," and that they are all experienced people who had never experienced such a thing, Then they had to ask themselves what to do with this situation. Comey says he didn't want to have the investigators on the case made aware of it during their investigation. He said he and colleagues discussed whether they should share Trump's request with any senior official at the justice department.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein asks Comey why he thinks he was fired. Comey said he didn't know, but maybe removing him relieved pressure on him somehow. He said he didn't know Trump well enough to know.



Trump said of Flynn, according to Comey, "He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go." Comey said he replied "I agree he's a good guy," as a way of saying he agreed with that part of the statement Trump made.

Comey says he felt that Trump was hoping to "get something in exchange for granting my request to stay in the job" as FBI Director.

Comey says that he was confused when former Attorney General Lynch instructed him to refer to the Clinton email case as a "matter," not as an "investigation."

Comey says he wrote a memo on a January meeting with Trump because "I was honestly concerned that he might lie" The memo was written in such a way that made it clear it was unclassified. When asked why he wrote it that way, he said he felt it was "a disturbing development", and he felt he needed to document it in a way that keeps it from getting "tangled up" by classifying it. Not making it classified would allow it to be easier to discuss within the FBI and the government if need be, he said.

Comey says Trump repeatedly asked him for loyalty, said to him he'd like to talk to him about his job several times. Comey said initially that he was ma

Comey's testimony today marks his first public comments since President Trump fired him on May 9.

According to ABC News, Comey will likely face questions today about the agency’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and his actions during the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

The former director's testimony is based on written memos of his interactions with Trump, some of which he says he shared with senior FBI leadership.

The AP reported Wednesday that Comey will testify that President Trump sought his "loyalty and asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of investigation shadowing his White House, according to prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill on Thursday."

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, including Chairman Richard Burr, ranking member Mark Warner, and 13 other senators: seven Republicans, five Democrats, and one Independent will be questioning Comey.

