LIVE: Comey says Trump admin 'defamed' him, FBI, using 'lies, pl - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

LIVE: Comey says Trump admin 'defamed' him, FBI, using 'lies, plain and simple'

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Former FBI Director James Comey is in Washington this morning to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the circumstances that led to his firing, including private meetings and conversations with President Trump.

Mobile users click HERE to watch Comey's testimony live on ABC.

Updates will be added to top of story.
 

Feinstein asks Comey why he thinks he was fired. Comey said he didn't know, but maybe removing him relieved pressure on him somehow. He said he didn't know Trump well enough to know. 


Trump said of Flynn, according to Comey, "He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."  Comey said he replied "I agree he's a good guy," as a way of saying he agreed with that part of the statement Trump made. 

Comey says he felt that Trump was hoping to "get something in exchange for granting my request to stay in the job" as FBI Director.

Comey says that he was confused when former Attorney General Lynch instructed him to refer to the Clinton email case as a "matter," not as an "investigation."

Comey says he wrote a memo on a January meeting with Trump because "I was honestly concerned that he might lie" The memo was written in such a way that made it clear it was unclassified. When asked why he wrote it that way, he said he felt it was "a disturbing development", and he felt he needed to document it in a way that keeps it from getting "tangled up" by classifying it. Not making it classified would allow it to be easier to discuss within the FBI and the government if need be, he said.

Comey says Trump repeatedly asked him for loyalty, said to him he'd like to talk to him about his job several times. Comey said initially that he was ma

Comey's testimony today marks his first public comments since President Trump fired him on May 9.

According to ABC News, Comey will likely face questions today about the agency’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and his actions during the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

The former director's testimony is based on written memos of his interactions with Trump, some of which he says he shared with senior FBI leadership.

The AP reported Wednesday that Comey will testify that President Trump sought his "loyalty and asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of investigation shadowing his White House, according to prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill on Thursday." 

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, including Chairman Richard Burr, ranking member Mark Warner, and 13 other senators: seven Republicans, five Democrats, and one Independent will be questioning Comey. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Five men arrested for possession of meth in Henderson County

    Five men arrested for possession of meth in Henderson County

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:44 AM EDT2017-06-08 14:44:00 GMT
    Clifford Miller (Source: Henderson County Jail)Clifford Miller (Source: Henderson County Jail)

    Five men were arrested for possession of methamphetamine this week in Henderson County.

    More >>

    Five men were arrested for possession of methamphetamine this week in Henderson County.

    More >>

  • Longview emergency crews responding to structure fire

    Longview emergency crews responding to structure fire

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:04 AM EDT2017-06-08 10:04:12 GMT

    The Longview Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire in a residential neighborhood.

    More >>

    The Longview Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire in a residential neighborhood.

    More >>

  • Sports WebXtra: H.S. baseball state tournament results

    Sports WebXtra: H.S. baseball state tournament results

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:03:16 GMT
    Central Heights won its state semifinal game on Wednesday.Central Heights won its state semifinal game on Wednesday.

    Union Hill baseball left for the state tournament on Wednesday, but two other East Texas teams took the field in Round Rock. From Class 3A Central Heights, who has been ranked number one a majority of the season, took on Whitesboro in the semifinals.

    More >>

    Union Hill baseball left for the state tournament on Wednesday, but two other East Texas teams took the field in Round Rock. From Class 3A Central Heights, who has been ranked number one a majority of the season, took on Whitesboro in the semifinals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly