LIVE: Comey says Trump admin 'defamed' him, FBI, using 'lies, plain and simple'

Former FBI Director James Comey is in Washington this morning to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the circumstances that led to his firing, including private meetings and conversations with President Trump.

Mobile users click HERE to watch Comey's testimony live on ABC.



Updates will be added to top of story.



Feinstein asks Comey why he thinks he was fired. Comey said he didn't know, but maybe removing him relieved pressure on him somehow. He said he didn't know Trump well enough to know.



Trump said of Flynn, according to Comey, "He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go." Comey said he replied "I agree he's a good guy," as a way of saying he agreed with that part of the statement Trump made.

Comey says he felt that Trump was hoping to "get something in exchange for granting my request to stay in the job" as FBI Director.

Comey says that he was confused when former Attorney General Lynch instructed him to refer to the Clinton email case as a "matter," not as an "investigation."

Comey says he wrote a memo on a January meeting with Trump because "I was honestly concerned that he might lie" The memo was written in such a way that made it clear it was unclassified. When asked why he wrote it that way, he said he felt it was "a disturbing development", and he felt he needed to document it in a way that keeps it from getting "tangled up" by classifying it. Not making it classified would allow it to be easier to discuss within the FBI and the government if need be, he said.

Comey says Trump repeatedly asked him for loyalty, said to him he'd like to talk to him about his job several times. Comey said initially that he was ma

Comey's testimony today marks his first public comments since President Trump fired him on May 9.

According to ABC News, Comey will likely face questions today about the agency’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and his actions during the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

The former director's testimony is based on written memos of his interactions with Trump, some of which he says he shared with senior FBI leadership.

The AP reported Wednesday that Comey will testify that President Trump sought his "loyalty and asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of investigation shadowing his White House, according to prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill on Thursday."

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, including Chairman Richard Burr, ranking member Mark Warner, and 13 other senators: seven Republicans, five Democrats, and one Independent will be questioning Comey.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.