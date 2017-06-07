Good Samaritan helps man escape truck in pond

A good Samaritan helped a man escape his truck after driving into a pond.

Wednesday, officials with the Lindale Fire Department said the driver of the Nissan pickup ran off the road and then over corrected into the pond on FM16.

Fire crews said when they arrived the man was out of the truck.

The man said another driver helped him get out. No one was injured.

