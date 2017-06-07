Deputies discuss cost, prevalence of trash dumping on county roads

Trash is piling up across East Texas. Smith County environmental deputies said illegal dumping has increased every month so far this year.

During the summer months is when the dumping typically peaks on both private property and county right of ways.

"That is a trash pile out in the southeastern part of Smith County, along with a bunch of junk vehicles," said Environmental Crimes Deputy Mike Burton.



So far Burton and his partner have responded to nearly 500 calls for service this year. They are preparing for more as summer continues.



"The back roads like where I found the boat Monday, it is very seldom traveled and a lot of people know that," Burton said.



Burton said three of the most common items they see dumped in the summer months are tires, garbage bags and mattresses.



"They just chunk a mattress off to the side of the road," Burton said.



Burton said tires are a popular dumping item because they are nearly impossible to trace.



"If we find them on somebody's property the bad thing about it is, property owners got to clean them up," Burton said.



But if it’s on the county's right of way, it's up to the county to clean it up, an effort that can cost tax payers thousands...



Fines for illegal dumping and public nuisance violations can cost up to $1,000. 15 criminal citations have been issued for illegal dumping this year.

