Jonny Louvier leaving as head coach of Frankston to be assistant at Tyler Lee

After just one season as the head football coach at Frankston, Jonny Louvier is leaving to be an assistant at Tyler Lee under new head coach Kurt Traylor. An East Texas native, Louvier guided the Indians to a 4 and 6 record in 2016, and they failed to make the playoffs.



Louvier confirmed the news to KLTV Sports Wednesday afternoon, and said he will be the assistant head coach of the Red Raiders. The former all-state quarterback at Gladewater will also take on coordinator duties. Prior to Frankston, Louvier was the offensive coordinator at his alma mater.



