Whitehouse Man injured by rolling RV - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Whitehouse Man injured by rolling RV

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) -

Whitehouse Police responded to the call of an auto-pedestrian accident Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrived on scene, in the 400 block of West Main Street, just before 3 p.m.  A man was reportedly working on his RV, in his yard, when the vehicle rolled, injuring him.

EMS responded. The man was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly