Longview PD searching for suspects involved in series of robberies

Longview police are searching for the suspects involved in a series of robberies.

According to a Facebook post, the police department said they are investigating three robberies that have taken place since June 2, 2017. Two of the robberies occurred on June 2nd, one was at around 12:55 a.m., at the 1000 block of W. Loop 281 and the second one was at 3:00 a.m., on the 700 block of Gilmer Road.

The suspects of these two robberies are identified as two white males between the age of 18 and 20 years old.

The third robbery took place at 3:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 7th at the Food Fast on 100 S. Access Road. This store was robbed by a white male weight 5’6” to 5’8.”

Authorities say that all three locations had money taken, but no weapons were used in the acts and no one was injured.

Anyone with information on these robberies is urged to contact Detective Juarez –Ortega at 803-237-1110.

