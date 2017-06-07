Man killed in industrial accident at Target Distribution Center identified

The man killed Tuesday during an industrial accident in Smith County has been identified.

CID Sgt. Mike Lazarine tells KLTV that Justin Landreau, 31, of Tyler, was operating some heavy equipment and was killed, Tuesday.

Police were called to the distribution center, located in the 13700 block of Harvey Road, off of Interstate 20, near Lindale, just after 1:30 p.m. They received a report that someone was unresponsive.

According to Jenna Reck, a spokesperson for Target, Landreau was not a Target employee, but a contractor who was working on the building.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they are waiting for autopsy reports to come back. OSHA is involved in the investigation.

No one else was injured in the accident.

