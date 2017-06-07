Man killed in industrial accident at Target Distribution Center identified

The man killed Tuesday during an industrial accident in Smith County has been identified.More >>
The man killed Tuesday during an industrial accident in Smith County has been identified.More >>
A Tennessee man has been indicted on charges of evading arrest.More >>
A Tennessee man has been indicted on charges of evading arrest.More >>
A Gilmer man who is suspected of fatally shooting his stepfather has been indicted on murder charges.More >>
A Gilmer man who is suspected of fatally shooting his stepfather has been indicted on murder charges.More >>
A Smith County man is in jail and charged with assault on a public servant after police say he attacked a deputy.More >>
A Smith County man is in jail and charged with assault on a public servant after police say he attacked a deputy.More >>
Palestine police are investigating a reported disturbance where a woman was apparently struck by a pickup, then forced to get inside.More >>
Palestine police are investigating a reported disturbance where a woman was apparently struck by a pickup, then forced to get inside.More >>