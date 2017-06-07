Suspect who led police on multiple county chase indicted

A Tennessee man has been indicted on charges of evading arrest.

Johnny Ray Roulett, 35, of Tullahoma, TN, was arrested April 18, after leading police on a high-speed chase through Grand Saline, Mineola, and North of Lindale. Roulett refused to pull over for Officers.

The chase ended just north of Lindale on Hwy 69 North.

Weapons were reportedly found in his vehicle.

Roulett was taken to the Smith County Jail on charges of evading arrest, tampering with identification numbers and personal property, and unlawful carry of a weapon.

He remains in jail on bonds totaling $110,000.

