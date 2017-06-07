Gilmer man suspected of fatally shooting stepfather indicted on murder charge

A Gilmer man who is suspected of fatally shooting his stepfather has been indicted on murder charges.

Clinton Ray Allen, 45, of Gilmer, was indicted June 2 by an Upshur County grand jury. Allen is suspected of shooting his stepfather, James Earl Robertson - who, in April, was found dead in his home in the 400 block of Holly Road.

Deputies said at the time of the incident that they believe Allen shot his stepfather during a dispute.

Allen remains in the Upshur County Jail. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and public intoxication. His total bonds are set at $1,000,500.

