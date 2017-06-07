Man tasered trying to attack deputy, charged with assault on public servant

A Smith County man is in jail and charged with assault on a public servant after officials say he attacked a deputy.

Tommy Ray Garrett, 24, of Tyler, was arrested and booked into jail on Monday, June 5.

The incident happened just after Midnight. Smith County Deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 3200 block of Stoneridge Drive. A woman reported that a black male suspect was beating on the back door of her residence. She also reported that he had busted out the windshield of her car. When deputies arrived at the location they discovered a gray KIA in the ditch, with no one around.

Sgt. Darrell Coslin, Public Information Officer for the Smith County Sheriff's Office, tells KLTV, that later that morning, they found the suspect, matching the description the woman had given, in the 1100 block of CR 149. The arrest report stated that Garrett charged at a deputy screaming, "It's the police." The deputy gave commands for the man to stand down but Garrett did not obey orders. Garrett reportedly lunged at the deputy, causing a minor laceration to the deputies arm. The deputy was able to deploy his taser on Garett, but it was ineffective. Police say Garrett yelled at them that the taser had hurt him and ran away.

Other deputies arrived on scene a short time later and a foot chase ensued. Garrett reportedly tried to jump over a fence and was tased a second time. He fell onto the ground and deputies were able to handcuff him.

Deputies discovered alcohol containers in his vehicle, as well as what they believe to be drug paraphernalia.

Smith County deputies called an ambulance for Garrett because his heart rate was extremely high. He was taken to ETMC Tyler to be checked out. A blood test determined that Garrett had illegal narcotics in his system.

Garrett is charged with Criminal Mischief, Evading Arrest and Assault on a Public Servant. He is currently in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $45,500.

