Wednesday's Weather: Sunshine returns! Mostly sunny skies & highs in the upper-80s

We've waited long enough, and now East Texas is finally about to get a good stretch of sunshine! Some folks got to see mostly sunny skies yesterday afternoon. That was just a preview of what is to come for the next upcoming days. Overnight the skies cleared, and most wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect sunshine early and to last throughout the day. You can finally get to do all the things you have been waiting to do while anticipating rain chances to diminish. There are no rain chances for the remainder of this week. Highs are on the rise, reaching near 90 degrees by the weekend. The next work week brings much of the same, with a small rain chance under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light, so expect calm and warm conditions.

