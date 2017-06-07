Palestine Police: Driver hits woman with truck, orders her into vehicle

Palestine police are investigating a reported disturbance where a woman was apparently struck by a pickup, then forced to get inside.

Around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the intersection of West Palestine Avenue and Esplanade Street.

According to a news release, witnesses reported seeing a while female exit a red late model extended-cab pickup. The woman appeared to be intentionally struck by the truck.

When the witnesses approached the vehicle, the driver, a white male, got out and pulled a gun, the release stated.

The driver ordered the woman to get back in the truck, which left the scene heading west on Palestine Avenue.

Officers were unable to locate the pickup.

A description of the man and woman in the truck was not released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254. Anonymous tips may be submitted by texting PALPD, plus the information, to 847411.

