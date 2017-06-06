Tom Herman and Texas dominating East Texas recruiting

He hasn't led the University of Texas to a single win on the football field, but the top players in East Texas, who also happen to be some of the best in the nation are buying what head coach Tom Herman is selling.



Herman and his staff co-hosted a satellite camp with East Texas Baptist on Monday, and the first year head man said he was glad to be back in the region.

In reality, its becoming a second home. Arp star safety DeMarvion Overshown and Carthage standout running back Keaontay Ingram verbally committed to the Longhorns last week.

And that's not counting John Tyler's Damion Miller and Nacogdoches Dragon Josh Thompson who inked with Texas in February.

Right now, Herman and the Horns are dominating the recruiting trail in East Texas.



