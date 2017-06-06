Former Cowboys and nearly 200 people participate in Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament

If Dez Bryant keep its up, the Lufkin native will go down as one of the best to ever wear the star. Speaking of, former Cowboy greats and Super Bowl champions Kenny Gant and Billy Joe DuPree were in East Texas Tuesday to support a good cause.

Over 190 women and men came out to participate in the 17th annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament at Holly Lake Ranch.

From singing God Bless America to cannons being fired, golf was just a back drop for the special event. All the money raised at the tournament goes directly to the Veterans Memorial Park in Hawkins.



