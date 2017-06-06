Former Cowboys and nearly 200 people participate in Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament

If Dez Bryant keep its up, the Lufkin native will go down as one of the best to ever wear the star. Speaking of, former Cowboy greats and Super Bowl champions Kenny Gant and Billy Joe DuPree were in East Texas Tuesday to support a good cause. Over 190 women and men came out to participate in the 17th annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament at Holly Lake Ranch.More >>
He hasn't led the University of Texas to a single win on the football field, but the top players in East Texas, who also happen to be some of the best in the nation are buying what head coach Tom Herman is selling. Herman and his staff co-hosted a satellite camp with East Texas Baptist on Monday, and the first year head man said he was glad to be back in the region.More >>
