Date set for third-party company to begin study on Tyler's water infrastructure

The City of Tyler says a third-party company staff will be on site for a study Wednesday through Friday of this week.

The Abilene-based company, Enprotec Hibbs & Todd, will be working with the city to address water infrastructure issues in a portion of town that was recently under a boil water notice.



Related: Tyler Water Utilities issues boil water notice for portion of City of Tyler

The boil water notice was put in place due to low levels of a disinfectant in the water system of a specific area of town, caused by water stagnating in the pipes. The notice was rescinded on May 24.

There is no timetable on how long the analysis will take by the third-party company.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.