Report water issues to the City of Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Report water issues to the City of Tyler

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Reporting water issues to the City of Tyler. 

Water Utilities Admin: 903-531-1234

After 5pm Call: 903-597-6541

Powered by Frankly