7 On your side: Water testing shows chemical reaction discolors Tyler water

He hasn't led the University of Texas to a single win on the football field, but the top players in East Texas, who also happen to be some of the best in the nation are buying what head coach Tom Herman is selling. Herman and his staff co-hosted a satellite camp with East Texas Baptist on Monday, and the first year head man said he was glad to be back in the region.More >>
If Dez Bryant keep its up, the Lufkin native will go down as one of the best to ever wear the star. Speaking of, former Cowboy greats and Super Bowl champions Kenny Gant and Billy Joe DuPree were in East Texas Tuesday to support a good cause. Over 190 women and men came out to participate in the 17th annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament at Holly Lake Ranch.More >>
Testing performed today by the City of Tyler after a homeowner’s complaint has revealed that a temporary disinfectant process combined with iron pipes is the cause for discolored water.More >>
The city of Tyler says a 3rd party company staff will be on site for a study Wednesday through Friday of this week.More >>
An East Texas musician has made it to what is known as the major league of marching music.More >>
