7 On your side: Water testing shows chemical reaction discolors Tyler water

Testing performed today by the City of Tyler after a homeowner’s complaint has revealed that a temporary disinfectant process combined with iron pipes is the cause for discolored water.

The city of Tyler began a 30-day “free chlorine conversion process” on May 21, during a boil water notice for a portion of the city.

They say the process which involves switching disinfectants used on the city’s water supply caused a chemical reaction in pipes like those in Allen Arrick’s home in the 700 block of South Palace Avenue.

"I don't want to drink it, I have a toddler and wife who's 26 weeks pregnant," Arrick said.

Arrick does not live in the area that was issued the recent boil water notice, but says his water took on a yellow tint around that time. He said he has called the city twice since then to report the issue.

The city was made aware of his water issues on Monday, when both Arrick and KLTV contacted them. On Tuesday, as we were getting ready to interview Arrick, a crew was sent to sample the water in his home.

City crews took an outside water sample from their pipes to see where the issue lies, whether a problem with pipes in the home, or a problem with the water supply.

A spokesperson for Tyler Water Utilities said testing showed that the discoloration was due to a chemical reaction that was occurring between the new disinfectant and galvanized iron pipes inside Arrick’s home. This in turn created elevated levels of iron and manganese in water inside the home.

The City of Tyler testing found that samples taken from outside the home were at levels they considered to be normal. The chemical reaction happens in city pipes as well, said a spokesperson, but since there are more pipes in the city as a whole than in the one home, the water is not as concentrated and the discoloration doesn’t appear as dark.

The City of Tyler says moving forward, they will continue to monitor the situation. They say the water is safe, but Arrick is still cautious.

"We pay our water bill on time every month and not being able to know when this is going to be fixed, or is it safe...that's really the most disconcerting part of it," says Arrick.

Water Production Manger Kevin Hukill they need the public's help to be able to repair problems when they come up.

“If you water smells bad, looks bad, or tastes bad, we need to know about it so we can come out and try to determine the cause and eliminate the problem as quickly as possible,” says Water Production Manager Kevin Hukill

Hukill says the water should return to normal in a couple of weeks. The treatment is due to end on June 20.

The city will continue to flush water mains since discolored water was found in other locations.

The city is considering making the disinfectant conversion an annual event. They say the disinfectant conversion is a way to clean the water pipes. The last time the disinfectant process was done was in 2015.

A third-party company hired to investigate the city’s water issues has not yet begun their work in the part of town where a boil water notice was issued. Tyler Mayor Martin Heines has said the city plans to invest $100 million over the next 10 years to improve the city’s water infrastructure.



