Governor calls special legislative session

It's been more than 140 days since the 85th Texas Legislative session convened, but the applause being heard then as new members took the oath of office is not being heard now.

"A special session was entirely avoidable," Governor Greg Abbott said.

Governor Abbott criticized both the House and Senate for not finishing votes on what he says are priorities. This announcement leaves legislators with six weeks to prepare for the special session.

"Because of their inability or refusal to pass a simple law that would prevent the medical profession from shutting down, I am announcing a special session to complete that unfinished business," he said during a press conference Tuesday, referring to a mandatory bill that was stalled in the Senate past the deadline.

Nicknamed "sunset legislation," the stalled bill funds the Texas Medical Board. Because it was not passed, it gives the Governor a solid reason to trigger the special session. But it's not the only thing the Governor wants addressed in the session. According to his office, 18 other issues that were not finalized during the 85th session will be brought up.

Members of the House and Senate sounded off in support and opposition to parts of the special session.

"The Texas Legislature wasted its time in the 85th Legislative Session on Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s misplaced, extreme policy priorities," 51st District Rep. Eddie Rodriguez said in a press release.

As far as the content of the special session, toward the top of Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's priorities that passed the Senate but wasn't brought to a House vote is legislation that would restrict bathroom use for transgender Texans.

Also, after the way the state funds schools was ruled unconstitutional, the 85th Legislature was supposed to repair it, but didn't.

"I am glad to see that Governor Abbott included reforming school finance," Representative Chris Paddie said in a statement on Tuesday. "While the House made several attempts to begin reforming our broken school finance system, the Senate failed to take realistic actions."

According to the Governor's office, special session agenda items will include:

- Sunset legislation

- Teacher pay increase of $1,000

- Administrative flexibility in teacher hiring and retention practices

- School finance reform commission

- School choice for special needs students

-Property tax reform

- Caps on state and local spending

- Preventing cities from regulating what property owners do with trees on private land

- Preventing local governments from changing rules midway through construction projects

- Speeding up local government permitting process

- Municipal annexation reform

- Texting while driving preemption

- Privacy

- Prohibition of taxpayer dollars to collect union dues

- Prohibition of taxpayer funding for abortion providers

- Pro-life insurance reform

- Strengthening abortion reporting requirements when health complications arise

- Strengthening patient protections relating to do-not-resuscitate orders

- Cracking down on mail-in ballot fraud

- Extending maternal mortality task force

