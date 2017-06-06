Just how do those weather warning sirens work?

There’s been a lot of attention on the Longview emergency sirens since the tornado that tracked through the city on May 28. Many residents reported not hearing the sirens, and it has been determined three of them were not rotating.

The sirens could save your life, and that’s why the City of Longview takes them very seriously. But how do they work? Who makes the call to use them? Is there a big red button somewhere?

Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman and Public Safety Communications Administrator Charenda Nevill can answer these questions.

“The sirens are activated following a prompt that something potentially bad is about to happen,” Steelman said.

And that bad thing is a tornado warning. Longview Dispatch is notified by:

“Either teletype from the National Weather Service indicating there is a tornado warning, or they’ll call us and notify us there’s a tornado warning. As soon as we get that, the first thing we’ll do is activate the sirens,” Nevill explained.

There is a dedicated cell phone for that, so there won’t be a busy signal. And someone besides the weather service could instigate the sirens.

“The other would be from a trained designated storm spotter,” Steelman stated.

And if power is knocked out to dispatch, there is a generator.

“So there is no loss in service to any of our equipment back here,” Nevill said.

And the sirens are electrically wired, but there is a backup plan.

“If the battery backup is at its full potential, it will continue to let the siren activate for about 15 minutes,” Steelman revealed.

And the sirens respond to a radio signal sent from dispatch. All the sirens are presently working, but three of the twenty don’t rotate right now.

“Eleven, four and six,” Steelman pointed out on a computer.

That’s at 1600 Blue Ridge Parkway, 610 E. Loop 281, and 1602 West Cotton. They all make noise, just don’t spin.

So when they get the warning the supervisor in dispatch goes to a designated computer, which is only used for the sirens, and:

“Literally click on “activate”, click on “steady wail” and then click the okay button,” Nevill explained.

She thought it best not to click “okay”. So the siren’s control is secured within the walls of the Longview Police Department.

And no, there isn’t a big red button.

The sirens will be tested again in Longview on Wednesday, with all twenty sirens being observed to make sure there are no other problems. A siren repair specialist will be in Longview in a couple weeks to repair the malfunctioning sirens.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.