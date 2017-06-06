A taco thank you to tornado responders

Longview Regional Hospital decided it was time to say thank you to those who responded to last week’s tornado in Longview.

So they bought them lunch. All of them. The Mi Casita food truck was serving up tacos to emergency workers, first responders and employees of SWEPCO who got the power back on for thousands of East Texans.

“That is a first. We really, really want to thank Longview Regional Hospital. I mean it really is a great deal. And of course the first responders, those guys get called out on everything that happens during a storm, so that’s a good recognition for them too,” said Ron Tevebaugh, SWEPCO Energy Efficiency Coordinator for SWEPCO

SWEPCO is still in the field clearing limbs that are in danger of falling on power lines.

