Smith County man arrested and charged with Indecency with a Child

Winnsboro police are asking residents to be careful when using their debit and credit cards.More >>
Winnsboro police are asking residents to be careful when using their debit and credit cards.More >>
Among the topics being discusses: bathroom restrictions, property tax reform, education funding. I begins July 18.More >>
Among the topics being discusses: bathroom restrictions, property tax reform, education funding. It begins July 18.More >>
Smith County Sheriff's Office: A Smith County man has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a child.More >>
Smith County Sheriff's Office: A Smith County man has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a child.More >>
Testing performed today by the City of Tyler after a homeowner’s complaint has revealed that a temporary disinfectant process combined with iron pipes is the cause for discolored water.More >>
Testing performed today by the City of Tyler after a homeowner’s complaint has revealed that a temporary disinfectant process combined with iron pipes is the cause for discolored water.More >>
Longview Regional Hospital decided it was time to say thank you to those who responded to last week’s tornado in Longview. So they bought them lunch. All of them.More >>
Longview Regional Hospital decided it was time to say thank you to those who responded to last week’s tornado in Longview. So they bought them lunch. All of them.More >>