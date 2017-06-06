Smith County man arrested and charged with Indecency with a Child

A Smith County man has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a child.

Scott Michael Young, 57, was booked into the Smith County Jail for an alleged sexual assault of a child.

Tuesday, just before 2 A.M., the Smith County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding the alleged assault that had just occurred in the 15600 block of County Road 32.

When officials arrived on scene, they were advised that the witness had Young on the ground outside of the residence and were detaining him at gunpoint.

During the investigation, detectives determined through witness statements that the suspect had exposed his genitals to a 6-year-old child.

Young was arrested and taken into custody. He has been charged with Indecency with a child, a third degree felony.

His bond has been set at $150,000.00

During the investigation deputies discovered that a total of three minor children were present in the residence. The children were taken to the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center where they underwent forensic interviews. During the interviews two of the children made outcries of sexual assault to the interviewers, including the victim.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

