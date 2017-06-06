Contractor killed in industrial accident at Target Distribution Center, statement released

One person was killed Tuesday during an industrial accident in Smith County.



The person who was killed was not a Target employee, according to Jenna Reck, a spokesperson for Target, but a contractor who was there working on the building.

Lindale police confirm the incident occurred at the Target Distribution Center near Lindale. The center is located in the 13700 block of Harvey Road, off of Interstate 20.

A statement to KLTV from reads as follows:

"Earlier today, a contractor passed away at the Target distribution center in Tyler, Texas. We’re partnering closely with local officials and will fully assist with their investigation. Our hearts go out to the contractor’s loved ones during this difficult time. Out of respect for the contractor’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional information about the incident at this time. Please contact local law enforcement with further questions."



Officials have not released the identity of the person at this time and details about the incident are limited. KLTV has reached out to officials for more information.

