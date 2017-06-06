Never too old at the senior games

Dice rolling was just one of the events. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

It doesn’t matter how old you are at the senior games, there’s some competition for everyone.

The East Texas Silver Coalition hosted the Longview Area Senior Games at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. The games were held especially for residents of area nursing homes and assisted living communities. It helps residents of different homes to get to know each other and see friends from last year.

The fifth annual event was open to the public and had about 300 participants.

