Tyler trumpeter selected for national marching tour

An East Texas musician has made it to what is known as the major league of marching music.



UT-Tyler senior Kyle Bennett was selected by Drum Corps International to tour across the nation for more than two months.



"The audition process starts in the fall and thousands of people audition for 150 spots within this core," Bennett said.



Bennett said Drum Corps International has 48 corps total. He is a member of the Crossmen, one of 23 touring corps.



"The Crossmen represents not only a lot of states in the united states but all different countries like Japan and England," Bennett said.



The Tyler native has been playing the trumpet for 10 years and he said fields like the one at Tyler Junior College, is where he got his start.



"I started when I was in middle school. Played all the way through high school, Robert E. Lee high school. TJC," Bennett said.



Bennett said the nearly 30 city tour will give him a chance to grow as a musician.



"You learn how to play your instrument better, you learn how to push past things that you wouldn't be able to normally," Bennett said.



Bennett already assists with the Robert E. Lee marching band. With a major in music education, he hopes this experience will enhance how he teaches in the future.



"Just relaying the passion for music, passion for the marching arts that Drum Core International instills in us. Is something that I hope to return to the students I teach in the fall," Bennett said.



Right now Bennett is going through three weeks of intensive training with the corps. The tour will start in Indianapolis June 22nd.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.