Tyler trumpeter selected for national marching tour

One person was killed Tuesday during an industrial accident in Smith County.More >>
One person was killed Tuesday during an industrial accident in Smith County.More >>
It doesn’t matter how old you are at the senior games, there’s some competition for everyone.More >>
It doesn’t matter how old you are at the senior games, there’s some competition for everyone.More >>
A detailed look at the working of Longview's warning sirens.More >>
A detailed look at the working of Longview's warning sirens.More >>
Smith County Sheriff's Office: A Smith County man has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a child.More >>
Smith County Sheriff's Office: A Smith County man has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a child.More >>
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a special session Tuesday.More >>
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a special session Tuesday.More >>