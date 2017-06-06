East Texas farmers markets open for 2017

It is a wonderful time of year: Farmers Market season!

Get out to explore your East Texas community, support local farmers, and score some delicious produce, baked goods, honey, preserved foods, and more!

East Texas State Fair Farmers Market - 2112 E Front Street, Tyler - Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.



Rose City Farmers Market - 7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler - Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Nacogdoches Farmers Market - 107 W. Pearl Street at the Old Hitch Lot in Nacogdoches

Angelina County Farmers Market - 2107 S. Medford Drive in Lufkin

East Texas Farmer's Market - 1836 S. Jackson, Jacksonville (903) 589-9292 Tuesday and Saturday, 9-5

Historic Longview Farmers Market - 105 W. Cotton Street at High Street - 903-746-2708



Sulphur Springs Farmers Market - 100 Church STreet - 903-885-7541

Mineola Farmers Market - in pavilion just west of train depot on Front Street, downtown Mineola

Rusk Co. Farmers Market - Fair Park at South High in Henderson, Saturday 7am-12pm, Tuesday 1-5

Winnsboro Farmer's Market - downtown Winnsboro on Market Street - Saturday 8am-noon

NTCC Farmer's Market - Mount Pleasant - 2886 FM 1735

Mount Vernon Farmers Market, 113 Main Street, Mount Vernon - Saturday 8am-noon

Athens Farmers Market - 212 N. Palestine, 903-944-8516

Harrison County Farmers Market - Wellington Street, one block south of the Harrison County Courthouse and town square in Marshall



Note: Information included found online; not responsible for changes in venue, times or dates. Call numbers listed on the pages below to confirm.

