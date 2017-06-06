Youth hunger increasing in Smith Co., ETX Food Bank kicks off annual Summer Food Program

The number Smith County youth who don't know where their next meal will come from is on the rise.

One in four youth in Smith County are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal will come from.



The East Texas Food Bank is kicking off their annual Summer Food Assistance program today to provide meals to those who depend on nourishment regularly provided at school.



According to Tim Butler, the East Texas Food Banks Coordinator for Child Hunger Programs, “Texas statewide, is the 6th most food insecure state for children".



He says the program has drastically grown from years past. "Last year we did about 115,000 meals and this year were looking to improve on that. We’re looking at doing at least about 125,000", Butler added.



There is no enrollment, no intake forms, and no income eligibility requirement.

Butler says it is simple, “If a kid ages 1-18 shows up at a public site, they get free food”.



For a list of the 73 summer food assistance locations, you can visit the programs information page:

https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/Programs/SummerFood

