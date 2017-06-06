Texas Governor Abbott announces special session

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a special session Tuesday.

The session will begin July 18. Legislators have six weeks to prepare for the session, then 30 days to pass the proposals.

Among the proposals, the session is expected to discuss education reform, property tax reform, issues regarding women and children, and the ban on texting and driving.

Abbott said he wants to create a Texas Commission on School and Finance to craft serious reforms. The Governor said teacher pay is too low and he expects legislation to increase their pay by $1,000. He also said he wants to give administration greater flexibility in hiring and overhaul the outdated school finance system.

“Too much money on bureaucracy and overhead, ” said Abbott.

Abbott also said he wants to give a better opportunity to those students with special needs and added that he will add school choice for special needs children to the special session topics.

Another topic of discussion is property tax reform. Abbott suggested SB-2 or a better law that will reform the spiraling property taxes in Texas.

He said that he expects to pass either a law or amend the Constitution to provide that neither state nor local spending can exceed the growth in population and inflation.

Abbott said he is calling for legislation that reduces, restricts and inhibits local regulation and that limits cities from abusing their authority when it comes to annexation practices.

The ban on texting and driving was also signed into law Tuesday. Abbott said he was not satisfied with the law as written, but now that there is a statewide ban, he is calling for legislation that fully prevents cities from regulating local regulation of texting and driving.

A single statewide rule protecting the privacy of women and children was also discussed by Abbott. He said he wants to do more to protect unborn children and suggested the creation of a law that prohibits local governments from funding abortion providers with local tax dollars.

Abbott said he also wants to create a maternal mortality task force to help find the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths.

Lastly, Abbott stressed the need for a crackdown on mail ballot fraud. He said reform and tougher penalties are needed after 700 ballots were in question in West Dallas, the majority which involved senior citizens.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.