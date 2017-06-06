June Holiday foods: Which ones will you try this month?

Mark your Calendars! June has some exciting National Food Holidays.

What are some of the other food holidays celebrated this month?

June is National Turkey Lover's Month. It's also National Candy Month, National Iced Tea Month, and National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month.

Have you ever wondered how special observance days are determined? According to The nibble, a food magazine: The president of the United States has the authority to declare a commemorative event or day by proclamation. Fewer than 150 are granted in an average year across all categories. Petitions are introduced by constituents, trade associations or public relations firms to honor industries, events, professions, hobbies, and yes ... even food.

This month features a lot of days that may delight your sweet tooth. Perhaps you'll want to participate in National Rocky Road Ice Cream day, National Jelly-Filled Donut Day, or National German Chocolate Cake day.

If sweets aren't your thing, maybe you'll want to try out some delicious seafood. June 15 is National Lobster Day and June 18 is National Sushi day.

What's on your list to try this month?

