Longview Police searching for female suspect who used counterfeit money

The woman responsible for the deaths of two people, killed in a fatal wreck on Toll 49, in April, turned herself into authorities today.More >>
Longview Police are searching for a female suspect who used counterfeit money to purchase gift cards.More >>
A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler.More >>
Cumberland Road will be closed for part of the day Tuesday for repairs.More >>
