Longview Police searching for female suspect who used counterfeit money

Longview Police are searching for a female suspect who used counterfeit money to purchase gift cards.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar Store, located at 2430 S. High Street.

Detectives have released photos of the woman in hopes that someone will recognize her.

If anyone has any information in regards to the individual you're asked to contact Detective Gina Villarreal at (903) 237-1164 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.

Reference case number is 17-6708.

