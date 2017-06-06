Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter on Toll 49 posts bond

The woman responsible for the deaths of two people, killed in a fatal wreck on Toll 49, in April, has posted bond after turning herself in this morning

Jessica Vass, 35, of Lindale was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

On April 12, Gary McCrary, 62, of Flint and Annette Burkhart, 56, of Garland, were both killed on Toll 49.

The wreck occurred just before 10:30 p.m. A preliminary crash investigation revealed that a Dodge Charger, driven by Burkhart, was stopped southbound on the side of the roadway with a flat tire.

A Chevrolet truck driven by McCrary was stopped behind the disabled charger. McCrary was assisting Burkhart in changing the flat tire. Another vehicle, driven by Jessica Vass, of Lindale, was traveling southbound approaching both stopped vehicles. Vass struck the back of the pick-up. The pickup then struck the Charger and both vehicles hit Burkhart and McCrary. The vehicle Vass was driving rolled over and came to a stop in the middle of Loop 49.

McCrary was pronounced dead at the scene. Burkhart was taken to ETMC in Tyler where she was pronounced dead. Vass was taken to ETMC, was treated and released.

After an investigation into the crash, it was determined that alcohol and failure to control speed were factors in the crash. Records showed that Vass had a blood-alcohol level of nearly twice the state's legal limit at the time of the crash.

A BAC of .148 was made using a blood test following the wreck, according to the report.

The bonds for both charges total $100,000.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Read More:

Two people killed in overnight wreck on Toll 49

Toll 49 improvements on the way after another fatal wreck