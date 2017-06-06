Summer Food Assistance Program locations

The woman responsible for the deaths of two people, killed in a fatal wreck on Toll 49, in April, turned herself into authorities today.More >>
A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler.More >>
Cumberland Road will be closed for part of the day Tuesday for repairs.More >>
Winnsboro police are asking residents to be careful when using their debit and credit cards.More >>
After several Tyler restaurants closed this month, some are questioning if there are too many restaurants in the city.More >>
