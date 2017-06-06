Summer Food Assistance Program locations

The Summer Food Program serves children in low-income communities who participate in free and reduced feeding programs during the school year. City Name Address Days of Service Days Breakfast Lunch Athens West Hyland Apartments 737 W College St 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Atlanta Atlanta Primary 101 W. Hiram 6/5/17-8/18/17 M-F 11:00-1:00 Brownboro

(Edom) Edom United Methodist Church 8430 FM 279 6/19/17-8/4/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Carthage Libby Elementary 320 North Daniels St 6/5/17-6/29/17 M-TH 11:00-12:00 Crockett Crockett Elementary School 1400 SW Loop 304 6/5/17-6/21/17 M-TH 7:30-8:00 11:00-11:30 Crockett Head Start Program 1300 MLK Blvd 6/5/17-6/29/17 0 8:00-8:30 11:30-12:00 Cuney City of Cuney 9551 US Hwy 175 East 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 9:00-10:00 12:00-1:30 Edgewood Cheatham MUMC 205 South Houston 6/6/2017-8/18-17 M-F 11:30-1:00 Elkhart Mill Run Apartments 55 Mill Run Circle 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Gladewater BGC Gladewater 200 E Broadway 6/5/17-8/4/17 M-F 7:15-8:00 12:00-1:00 Hallsville BGC Hallsville 300 Willow 6/5/17-8/4/17 M-F 7:00-8:00 12:00-1:00 Hawkins Jarvis Christian College Hwy 80 East Private Road 7631 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 8:30-9:30 12:30-1:30 Henderson Boys and Girls Club of Rusk County 710 Robertson Blvd 6/6/17-7/28/17 M-F 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:00 City of David Full Gospel Church 410 Sand Ave 6/13/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Jacksonville Jacksonville Public Library 502 S Jackson 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Jefferson Jefferson High School 1 Bulldog Drive 5/30/17-7/21/17 M-TH 7:30-8:30 11:00-12:00 Kilgore Boys and Girls Club of Kilgore 724 Harris St 6/6/17-7/28/17 M-F 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:00 Martin Luther King Park 1003 Martin Luther King St 6/6/17-6/30/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Northview Apartments 331 North Longview Street 6/7/17-8/11/17 M-F 8:00-9:00 11:30-12:30 Stone Creek Apartments 400 Pine Burr Lane 6/19/17-8/18/17 M-F 9:00-10:00 12:30-1:30 Lindale REACH 18492 US 69 N 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 8:15-9:00 12:00-1:00 Longview Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 323 South Court Street 6/6/17-7/14/17 M-F 7:30-8:30 11:00-1:00 Pine Grove Apartments 741 Ethel St 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 11:00-11:30 The Tutoring Academy 618 N High Street #110 6/13/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Marshall Ada Hendrix Amazing Angels 615 Valleloma 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 BGC Big Pines 1500 Positive Place 6/5/17-8/4/17 M-F 7:30-8:15 12:00-1:00 First Baptist Marshall 405 West Austin St 6/6/17-8/11/17 M-F 12:00-12:45 Kings and Queens Community Center 622 South Carter St 6/12/17-7/28/17 M-F 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:15 New Mount Moriah Baptist Church 501 Middle Street 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Ryan's Crossing Apartments 1509 Martin Luther King Blvc 6/13/17-8/18/17 M-F 11:00-11:30 Timber Village Apartments 2707 Norwood St 6/13/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:30-1:00 Martin's Mill Martin's Mill Elementary 301 FM 1861 6/6/17-6/22/17 M-TH 8:00-8:30 11:00-11:30 Mineola Addie McFarland Community Center 708 S Stone 6/12/17-8/18/17 M-TH 12:00-1:00 Mineola Elementary School 800 West Patten Street 6/5/17-6/23/17 M-F 8:00-8:30 11:30-12:00 Palestine Larry Street Park 1117 Salt Work Road 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 9:00-9:30 12:00-1:00 Northside Primary 2509 Highway 155 North 5/30/17-6/30/17 M-F 7:00-8:00 11:30-12:15 Palestine Junior High 233 Ben Milam 5/30/17-6/30/17 M-F 7:00-8:00 11:30-12:15 Southside Elementary 201 East Gillespie Road 5/30/17-6/30/17 M-F 7:00-8:00 11:30-12:15 Story Intermediate School 1020 W. Hamlett 5/30/17-6/30/17 M-F 7:00-8:00 11:30-12:15 Pittsburg God's Closet 121 Jefferson St 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 9:15-10:30

(M, W, F) 11:10-12:00 Reklaw Fairview Community Center 17053 CR 4247 West 6/7/17-7/13/17 M-TH 11:00-12:00 Texarkana New Beginnings Church 3701 Main Street 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Tool Cedar Creek Lake United Methodist Church 100 S Old Indian Trail 7/10/17-8/3/17 M-TH 12:15-12:45 Tool First Baptist Church 1001 North Tool Dr 6/12/17-6/29/17 M-TH 12:15-12:45 Tyler Andrew's Park 1358 E Richards St 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 9:00-10:00 12:00-1:00 Church on Fire 3320 Troup Hwy Suite 175 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 8:00-9:15 12:00-1:00 Cindy's Event Center 2900 Old Henderson Hwy 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:00 City Park 200 West Queen Street 6/7/17-8/11/17 M-F 9:20-10:00 12:00-1:00 Glass Recreation Center 501 West 32nd St. 6/6/17-8/11/17 M-F 9:00-10:00 12:00-12:30 Explosion Fitness 420 W. Locust 6/13/17-8/18/17 M-F 8:00-9:30 12:15-1:00 Liberty Arms 2601 North Broadway Ave 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Lincoln Park (Emmett Scott Park) 1710 North Confederate 6/6/17-8/11/17 M-F 9:10-10:00 12:00-1:00 North Tyler Developmental Academy 3000 N Border Avenue 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 11:30-12:30 Pollard Park 710 E Amherst 6/7/17-8/11/17 M-F 9:30-10:00 12:00-1:00 PT Cole Park 1001 South Vine 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 9:00-10:00 12:00-1:00 Rose Valley Apartments 1007 N Northwest Loop 323 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 9:30-10:30 12:00-1:00 Town Parc Apartments 2202 WNW Loop 323 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 11:30-12:00 Tyler YMCA 225 S Vine Ave 6/6/17-8/11/17 M-F 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:00 Tyler YMCA - Birdwell 2010 Talley Dr 6/6/17-8/11/17 M-F 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:00 Victory Park Apartments 2700 N Grand 6/6/17-8/18/17 M-F 12:00-1:00 Waskom Waskom Elementary Boys and Girls Club 225 School Avenue 6/5/17-8/4/17 M-F 7:15-8:00 12:00-1:00 Whitehouse Whitehouse Schoolers 301 Terry St 6/6/17-8/11/17 M-F 8:00-9:00 12:00-1:00 Wills Point Wills Point Junior High 101 School St 6/5/17-6/21/17 M-TH 8:00-8:30 12:00-12:30 Wills Point Primary 447 Terrace Dr 6/5/17-6/29/17 M-TH 8:00-8:30 11:30-12:00