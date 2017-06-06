TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck slows traffic on SE Loop 323 in Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck slows traffic on SE Loop 323 in Tyler

By Kerri Compton, Digital Content Producer, Traffic Anchor
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler.

Traffic on SE Loop 323 at University Boulevard is slow going while crews work to clear a two-vehicle wreck that happened just after 7 a.m.

Traffic is reduced to one lane each direction.

