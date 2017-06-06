Tuesday's Weather: Morning clouds with with slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

The rain that we have been receiving across East Texas since the month of June started will now come to a close. The only day out of the rest of this week to expect rain is today, and even that rain chance is slim. Early this morning, the area will be mostly cloudy and be partly cloudy for the majority of the day. Sky conditions will improve as the day rolls on. East Texas could possibly see a good amount of sunshine later this afternoon. Highs will make it in the mid to upper 80s.

Mostly sunny skies return tomorrow, and temperatures will be on the rise as we head into the weekend. We close out the work week with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s. This weekend will be warm and sunny, with highs near 90 degrees. Our next chance at rain looks to be at the beginning of the new work week. Monday will be very warm but has a small chance for a shower.

