Cumberland Road in Tyler closed Tuesday for repairs

Cumberland Road will be closed for part of the day Tuesday for repairs.

From the City of Tyler:

On Tuesday, June 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Longview Road and Bridge will be closing Cumberland Road from Old Jacksonville to Blue Mountain Road for base repairs.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed, with one lane remaining open for traffic. Travelers may use Blue Mountain Road as a detour.

