Name: Bryan Collins

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 175

Crime: Failure to register as sex offender

Bryan Collins is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department for failing to register as a sex offender.

The sex offender database shows that Collins convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1997, and spent time in prison on that charge. He registered as a sex offender, and last checked in in December of 2016. But now police can't find him.

His last known home and work addresses were in Jacksonville, but he has relatives in San Augustine, TX. He has large tattoos on his back and shoulders.

If you've seen him, e-mail us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903 586-2546.