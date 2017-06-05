Daniel Gaona - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Daniel Gaona

Name: Daniel Gaona
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 190
Crime: Assault Family Violence
crimefighters@kltv.com
903-531-1000

Tyler police are after Daniel Gaona on a charge of assault family violence. 

They tell us that back in July of 2016, he beat up his girlfriend. Smith County records show this man has more than half a dozen arrests, dating back to 2005, on charges involving drugs, alcohol, driving without a license and bail jumping, but never a violent charge like this. 

He also goes by Daniel Ortiz. 

If you've seen him, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903 531-1000. 

