Winnsboro PD warns residents after possible processing company hack

Winnsboro police are asking residents to be careful when using their debit and credit cards.

According to the Winnsboro Police Department Facebook, police believe that a processing company has been hacked. This possible hacking has affected citizens and banks of Winnsboro.

Police are asking residents to keep an eye on their accounts. They urge residents to contact their card holders and local law enforcement if they feel that they have been targeted.

KLTV has reached out to Winnsboro PD for more information. Stay with KLTV for updates.

