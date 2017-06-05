Mike Maddox leaves Grace for position as Lindale's Athletic Director

has been with Grace Community School since 2008 as a physics teacher, defensive coordinator, and track coach. Coach Thompson received his bachelor's degree from Stephen F. Austin. Since 1981, Coach Thompson has served in various roles, as high school teacher, assistant football coach, head football coach, and athletic director at schools around the state, including Grace, Seagoville, Crandall, DeSoto, and Lufkin. Thompson’s promotion to interim varsity football coach follows the departure of Mike Maddox, who recently accepted the position as athletic director of the Lindale ISD.

has been with Grace Community School since 2008 as a physics teacher, defensive coordinator, and track coach. Coach Thompson received his bachelor's degree from Stephen F. Austin. Since 1981, Coach Thompson has served in various roles, as high school teacher, assistant football coach, head football coach, and athletic director at schools around the state, including Grace, Seagoville, Crandall, DeSoto, and Lufkin. Thompson’s promotion to interim varsity football coach follows the departure of Mike Maddox, who recently accepted the position as athletic director of the Lindale ISD.

Grace Community School is proud to announce Coach Norm Thompson will serve as interim varsity football coach. Coach Thompson

Grace Community School is proud to announce Coach Norm Thompson will serve as interim varsity football coach. Coach Thompson

Grace Community School is proud to announce Coach Norm Thompson will serve as interim varsity football coach. Coach Thompson

“

It's an honor and a privilege to take over a program that Coach Maddox has built. As coaches, we will do our best to maintain the excellent standards he established for the Grace Football Program,”

stated Coach Thompson, Interim Varsity Football Coach at Grace Community School.

Grace Community School is extremely grateful to Varsity Football Coach Mike Maddox for his long service to the school, students, families, and football program. A thirty-four year coaching veteran,

Coach Maddox has led the Grace football program over the past eleven years, successfully growing the program into a perennial TAPPS playoff contender.