Mike Maddox leaves Grace for position as Lindale's Athletic Director

Grace Community School is proud to announce Coach Norm Thompson will serve as interim varsity football coach. Coach Thompson has been with Grace Community School since 2008 as a physics teacher, defensive coordinator, and track coach. Coach Thompson received his bachelor's degree from Stephen F. Austin. Since 1981, Coach Thompson has served in various roles, as high school teacher, assistant football coach, head football coach, and athletic director at schools around the state, including Grace, Seagoville, Crandall, DeSoto, and Lufkin. Thompson’s promotion to interim varsity football coach follows the departure of Mike Maddox, who recently accepted the position as athletic director of the Lindale ISD.
“It's an honor and a privilege to take over a program that Coach Maddox has built. As coaches, we will do our best to maintain the excellent standards he established for the Grace Football Program,” stated Coach Thompson, Interim Varsity Football Coach at Grace Community School. Grace Community School is extremely grateful to Varsity Football Coach Mike Maddox for his long service to the school, students, families, and football program. A thirty-four year coaching veteran, Coach Maddox has led the Grace football program over the past eleven years, successfully growing the program into a perennial TAPPS playoff contender. More importantly, Coach Maddox has invested deeply in the lives of his players and their families, developing strong Christian character in young men for over a decade.
“Through Mike's work, God has made our football program one of the premier private school programs in the state at our level. The strong culture he helped develop will continue next year, and on into the future. I have been tremendously blessed by Mike's friendship, and having our daughters grow up together as close friends,” said Jay Ferguson, Headmaster at Grace Community School.
“The Grace Family will always be thankful for Coach Maddox and the amazing way he has served this school. God has used Coach Maddox to build this football program from its earliest days to the point where it is now. I will miss him personally as a dear friend and colleague, but through his many years of hard work, he has left this program in a great place for the next step. I look forward to working with Coach Thompson as we take these steps together,” said Joseph Walker, Athletic Director, Grace Community School.
Grace administrators are planning to officially recognize Coach Maddox shortly before the beginning of the new school year for his investment in the lives of students and families at Grace throughout the years.