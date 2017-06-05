Man arrested after being spotted at burned Gregg County home

A man was arrested today after suspicious activity at a burned down house.

It happened in the 200 block of FM 2751 north of Longview in Gregg County.

The man was arrested after authorities were tipped off by a witness.

A Gregg County Deputy was sent to investigate a man and a woman at the scene of a house that had burned down over a year ago.

“One of our deputies responded to a call we received about 9:30 this morning to some suspicious activity,” said Josh Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department.

A white Chevy Tahoe was parked in the driveway. In it was what looked like metal objects taken from the burned down house. The woman was transported to a hospital for unknown reasons and the man was detained in the back of a deputy’s SUV.

“He made an arrest on an active warrant and is filing some new charges based on the call we received and arriving on scene,” Tubb said.

There was a prescription pill bottle on the hood of the deputy’s car, and the deputy was taking metal objects out of the Tahoe and placing them on the property near a shed.

Josh Tubb says law enforcement wouldn’t have known about the wanted man, except someone who thought it was suspicious called 911.

“It’s very important for any of our member here in Gregg County, our community members, to remember that any time you see anything that is out of the ordinary, call us. That’s why we’re there," Tubb said. "I would like the community to take an observe and report type role because there are more members of our community out there with more eyes on the street than we have law enforcement officers."

The vehicle was towed off the property, the woman was not arrested, but the man seen on the property was taken into custody.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Department has turned the case over to the Fire Marshal’s Office for further investigation.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.