Athens Seniors pull last prank, put school up for sale online

Athens Independent School District seniors may have graduated and moved on, but at least one prank is still posted for the world to see.

Athens High School is up for sale in an online classified ad, and the anonymous sellers have graciously included underclassmen in the deal.

The ad also suggests that the buyer could turn the building into a prison, saying "almost there anyway. Give it 2 more years."

“Seniors moving out!” is the first line of the ad posted in May that offers “new football field, old raggety track and a 2,017 square foot parking lot and 2 gyms” for just $20,170.

You might notice a theme in those numbers, and in the signature of the sellers.

The ad is signed “SM & KR 2017 y’all.”

