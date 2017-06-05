Harrison County mother and parents indicted in death of toddler

Gary Evans, left, April Gibbons, center, and Carla Evans were all arrested in connection with the case. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

A Harrison County grand jury has indicted a mother charged with the murder of her 18-month-old son.

On May 25, April Gibbons, 34, was indicted on charges of murder, and child abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. She is suspected in the Feb. 12 murder of her child, Aaron Gibbons.

Her parents, Carla and Gary Evans were also indicted May 25 on two counts each of abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence.

The indictment alleges the couple knowingly, and intentionally placed Aaron Gibbons in imminent danger of death, and criminal negligence by failing to supervise April Gibbons' possession of Aaron.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gibbons found her son unconscious.

She had given medication to Aaron Gibbons and his twin brother, Brian, that morning, “to help them sleep,” the affidavit said.

