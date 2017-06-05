Second suspect in ETX synthetic drug trafficking ring pleads guilty to charges

A Dallas man accused of trying to sell synthetic drugs at East Texas stores has now pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges

Sharjeel Jeff Ali, 28, of Dallas, is the second person to plead guilty on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled substances, controlled substance analogues, and engaging in monetary transactions.

Ali faced a judge Monday to enter his plea.If convicted, Ali faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.

In August of 2016, five individuals were arrested following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas.

On Aug. 4, 2016, a combined task force of federal, state and local law enforcement executed federal arrest and search warrants in Plano, Carrollton, Dallas and Tyler, Texas as a result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Drug Administration, Plano Police Department, Internal Revenue Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the indictment, from at least April 2013, the defendants, who are all related, conspired to distribute synthetic drugs at two retail establishments in the Eastern District of Texas: Minute Stop/Valero Gas Station located at 11874 Hwy 64 West in Tyler, Texas and Ashes Smokes and Tattoos located at 1428 Avenue K in Plano, Texas. Those arrested and named in the indictment are:

Saleem Jaffer Jiwani, 58, of Tyler;

Adeel Uz Zaman Khan, 30, of Carrollton;

Nadia Farishta, 53, of Dallas;

Sharjeel Jeff Ali, 28, of Dallas; and

Nimrose Khan, 32, of Carrollton.

On Wednesday, May 31, Saleem Jeffer Jiwani, 58, pleaded guilty. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing trial.

