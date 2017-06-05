Smith County officials identify victims found deceased inside a residence near Tyler

Smith County officials have identified the two deceased bodies found inside a residence near Tyler.

At around noon Saturday, authorities we called to the 10000 block of County Road 271, in the Chapel Hill area, after a family member reported finding two bodies inside the home.

Authorities identified the shooter as Charles Moore, 55, and Gwendolyn Dorsey, 25.

Since the discovery of the bodies, officials began investigating this case as a murder-suicide, after two handguns were located in the area of the bodies.

Justice of the Peace Precinct #4 Mitch Shamburger arrived at the scene Saturday and ordered autopsies on both of the bodies. The results of the autopsies are still pending.

According to Smith County Sherriff, Larry Smith, there are no further details at this time.

