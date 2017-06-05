Bullard High School to name new head soccer coach

Coach Darren Vossler stands on the field with his daughter. (Source: Family photo)

Bullard High School will soon have a new soccer coach.

Darren Vossler is expected to take the helm as the high school's head boys' soccer coach.

Previously, Vossler was head football coach at Dilley Middle School and assistant head football coach at Dilley High School in Dilley, Texas. He also served as the middle school sports coordinator and coached basketball and track at the middle school.

Prior to that, he taught and Medina Valley ISD in Castroville, Texas and worked as the middle school football, basketball and track coach. He also worked as assistant football coach and assistant soccer coach at the high school.

KLTV has reached out to Vossler for comment.

