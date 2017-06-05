High school class ring returned to soldier's widow

He was killed in Iraq in 2005 by mortar fire. (Source: Janina Taylor)

It's a story that's just as special on Valentine's Day as it is on Memorial Day. After a soldier's high school class ring found its way into the hands of a Tyler resident, it was set aside for more than a decade.

"I was looking through a box of old photographs," Tyler resident Lauren Richard said, "and I came across the ring again."

It was given to Lauren Richard when she was a jewelry student in Paris, Texas, by the husband of a friend who rents homes to soldiers staying near Fort Stewart, Georgia.

"They gave me the ring thinking I could use it for scrap metal," Richard said.

She decided she didn't want to deface someone's history, but without the easy engine of social media to get the ring back to its rightful owner, it sat for more than a decade. Lauren Richard found it again recently while spring cleaning.

But when she searched online for the name engraved inside the band, the results were not what she expected.

"It was from Opelika High School," she said.

The search for the name Christopher Taylor took her to a yearbook-style website, but next to his name there was a flower. When she looked at the key to see what that meant, she found out that Taylor was dead.

He died in Iraq in 2005, when a mortar round took his life and the lives of two other soldiers. And so Lauren Richard searched some more, and found Christopher's widow, Janina Taylor.

"I knew I had to get the ring back to her so she can have another memory of him," Richard said.

And so she reached out to Taylor.

"Letting me know that she had the ring," Janina Taylor said. "I was speechless. Happy of course!"

And then Lauren Richard returned it to Taylor.

"It reminds me of our love for each other," Taylor said.

